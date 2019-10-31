Home States Odisha

Narcotics case in Rayagada: HC indicts trial court 

 The Orissa High Court has indicted a trial court for convicting persons accused in a narcotics case without making sure that the seized articles were kept in safe custody till production in court.

Published: 31st October 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has indicted a trial court for convicting persons accused in a narcotics case without making sure that the seized articles were kept in safe custody till production in court.
The indictment came while setting aside the conviction of two persons in connection with seizure of 24 kg of ganja from a motorcycle they were riding in Padmapur police limits of Rayagada district over eight years ago.

On August 5, 2014, the Court of Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge, Rayagada had convicted Herasha Majhi and Jejanga Majhi under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 while sentencing them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing ` one lakh fine on each. Both had challenged the trial court order in the High Court the same year. 

The Single Judge Bench of Justice S K Sahoo allowed the criminal appeal on October 22 after he felt that records created doubt regarding proper sealing of sample packets and keeping such packets in safe custody removing any chance of tampering with the same.

In view of it Justice Sahoo observed, “It cannot be said that the prosecution has successfully established the charge against the appellants beyond all reasonable doubt. Therefore, the impugned judgment and order of conviction of the appellants and the sentence passed there under is not sustainable in the eye of law.”

While acquitting Herasha and Jejanga of the charge under sections 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act, Justice Sahoo said in his order that both “who are in jail custody shall be set at liberty forthwith if their detention is not required in any other case”.

“Law is well settled that the prosecution has to prove that the articles which were produced before the court were the very articles which were seized and the entire path has to be proved by adducing reliable, cogent, unimpeachable and trustworthy evidence. Since the punishment is stringent in nature, any deviation from it would create suspicion which would result in giving benefit of doubt to the accused,” Justice Sahoo further observed. 

