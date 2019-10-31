Home States Odisha

Sambalpur village sets itself apart in dairy farming

Gambharkata village in Maneswar block has carved a niche for itself in milk production through dairy farming.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Gambharkata village in Maneswar block has carved a niche for itself in milk production through dairy farming.

As many as 22 households in the village depend on dairy farming and produce around 700 litre of milk daily. While three households produce around 100 litre of milk daily, four others produce 70 litre and the rest around 10 litre. Anand Pradhan of the village said around 100 litre of milk is produced at his farm which has 11 cows. After spending around `70,000 on cattle feed, green fodder cultivation, labour and other expenses, he earns a profit of `30,000 every month. 

Anand cultivates ‘Napier’ and ‘Para’ varieties of green fodder for his cows. This apart, he has engaged labourers to help him and his brother in dairy farming.

Another dairy farmer Susanta Badhai said currently, he owns 10 milch cows and they produce around 80 litre of milk daily. He earns a profit of around `24,000 every month from dairy farming.

Since the village is situated on the outskirts of Sambalpur, dairy farmers never face any problem in selling their produce. Susanta said he has around 70 customers in Budharaja and Ainthapali area of the city and he delivers milk at their doorsteps at `34 per litre, he said.
 

