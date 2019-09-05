Auto-rickshaw driver in Bhubaneshwar gets fined by Rs 47000 

This is perhaps the second highest fine imposed on a vehicle driver in the country so far after the new provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019 came into effect from September 1. A truck driver was issued a challan of Rs 59,000 by Gurugram police for violation of traffic rules.

Hari Bandhu Kanhar of Badagada was intercepted by Regional Transport Office (RTO) - I officials near Acharya Vihar here. He was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Further checking revealed multiple other traffic offences.