Auto-rickshaw driver in Bhubaneshwar gets fined by Rs 47000 

BHUBANESWAR: On a day when officials across the States vied for record fine imposition on traffic violations, an auto-rickshaw driver in Bhubaneswar was issued a challan of a whopping Rs 47,500 for multiple offences on Wednesday.
This is perhaps the second highest fine imposed on a vehicle driver in the country so far after the new provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019 came into effect from September 1. A truck driver was issued a challan of Rs 59,000 by Gurugram police for violation of traffic rules.
Hari Bandhu Kanhar of Badagada was intercepted by Regional Transport Office (RTO) - I officials near Acharya Vihar here. He was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Further checking revealed multiple other traffic offences.
In-charge RTO - I P K Mohanty said the auto-rickshaw driver failed to produce documents such as his driving licence, insurance certificate, pollution under control (PUC) certificate and registration certificate, among others.
Kanhar has been fined Rs 10,000 for drunk driving, Rs 10,000 for violating air and noise pollution norms, Rs 10,000 for driving without a permit and violating permit conditions, Rs 5,000 for driving without a driving licence, Rs 5,000 for not carrying registration and fitness certificates, Rs 5,000 for allowing an unauthorised person to drive, Rs 2,000 for not having insurance certificate and Rs 500 for general offence. His auto-rickshaw has been seized.
Kanhar was taken aback after the transport officials levied hefty fines on him for violating traffic regulations.
“All my documents are up to date and I had not kept the papers inside the vehicle fearing theft. I have all the papers at home and I can produce it,” he said while admitting that he was drunk when RTO officials stopped him.