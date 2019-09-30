Raja slams PM over economic slowdown  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: General secretary of CPI D Raja on Sunday said economic slowdown has led to the sinking of several sectors including agriculture, textile, automobile and construction across the country.

Addressing the party’s State organisational conference and a press meet here, Raja said instead of bringing out a solution to overcome the recession, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken away `1.76 lakh crore from RBI and provided tax exemption to multi-national companies. While lakhs of workers and employees are facing retrenchment, the Central Government is hurriedly disinvesting PSUs, he added.

“While the price of petroleum across the world has been reduced, Modi-led NDA Government is increasing its prices for the interest of corporates,” he said.

“Modi Government has also pushed through UAPA, NIA, RTI Amendment Act and abrogated Article 370 and 35A beyond the constitutional means. The Constitution as a whole is under severe attack by the fascist design of RSS and Sangh Pariwar. Now, Jammu and Kashmir has been converted into a jail where no human rights are prevailing. Putting all political leaders in jail had paved the way for divisionist forces to play dirty games against Kashmir civilization,” he alleged.

In the name of National Registration Citizenship (NRC), the Centre has launched severe attack on religious minority in North Eastern states. Over 19 lakh people of Assam have been identified as non-Indian because most of them are minority people, he said.

Modi Government has attacked the unity-in-diversity aspect of India in the name of ‘One Nation, One Language, One Religion, One Politics and One Leader’ on the divergent Indian Civilization. Mob lynching, gang-rape and attack on non-BJP Government are beyond control under Modi Government, he added.

After abolishing Planning Commission and UGC, Modi is now planning to set up one chief of all the three defence forces with a motive to handle military politically, he alleged.