JEYPORE: The Koraput district administration has put 3,952 migrant workers under home quarantine till Monday night. Official sources said after coronavirus panic gripped the country, the district witnessed a heavy rush of migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The exodus came to a stop after the borders of Koraput were sealed by the administration on Sunday.

After collecting information about the migrant workers lodged in different villages and urban local bodies (ULBs) of Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda and Kotpad from various sources, the adminstration conducted their medical examination at primary and community health centres.

Though no worker showed any symptoms of coronavirus, the doctors advised all of them undergo home quarantine for 14 days. District Medical Officer MN Behura informed that swab samples of nine migrant workers were sent to Bhubaneswar for tests and all were found to be negative. The inflow of migrant workers has decreased significantly after the administration blocked all entry and exit points of Koraput leading to neighbouring States.

Meanwhile, Koraput police has intensified blocking in areas bordering Andhra Pradesh and Chhattigarh to stop migration. Police posts have been erected at Chandili, Padwa, Sunki and Bandhugam which are situated near the border.

Koraput SP MK Bhamoo said no migration has been reported from the border areas in the last two days due to tight vigil of the police.On Tuesday, Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra visited the temporary hospital set up at Koraput Women’s College for coronavirus patients along with senior officials. Mishra took stock of the arrangements and facilities at 200-bed hospital.So far, the district administration has readied 15,515 beds to meet the exigency arising out of a possible coronavirus outbreak. Isolation centres have been opened in schools and panchayat offices.