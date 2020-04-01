STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cop ‘roughs up’ youth over viral video

The next day, the SI reached the area to inquire into the video and during interrogation of locals asked Pasayat to come out of his house.

Police

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In an alleged case of police highhandedness, a sub-inspector of Birmitrapur has been accused of assaulting a youth and his mother over releasing videos of her beating up people for enforcing the lockdown recently. The SI Debaki Naik has been shifted to Sundargarh District Police Office pending inquiry.

The youth Rajkamal Pasayat, a barber, said on March 27, when the SI and other police officers were beating up two persons while enforcing lockdown, some locals captured the incident in their mobile phones and released the video on social media. Pasayat said he did not make the video but shared it on WhatsApp after receiving it from a friend.

The next day, the SI reached the area to inquire into the video and during interrogation of locals asked Pasayat to come out of his house. Accusing him of shooting the video, she allegedly assaulted him with a baton. When his mother Kamala tried to protect him, she was also roughed up by two women constables.
Pasayat further claimed that he was taken inside the police van where the driver Surya Nayak slapped him. “Inside the vehicle, the SI again hit me with the baton leaving my finger broken. Following the injury, she asked me to leave with a warning”, he said.

He filed a complaint against the officer with Birmitrapur police on March 29 and SDPO Nibedita Surin submitted the inquiry report to Sundargarh SP. Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram said he spoke to SP Soumya Mishra who told him that the SI was attached to the Sundargarh District Police Office pending inquiry. On Tuesday the SP visited the Birmitrapur police station.

viral video
