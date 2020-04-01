STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Core covid team on its toes for Tablighi attendees

One from Khurda and another from Kendrapara are in isolation ward of a Delhi hospital and their swab samples have been sent for test.

Evacuees from Markaz Nizamuddin being taken to LNJP hospital in New Delhi for COVID-19 test on Tuesday; doctors and cops outside the Tablighi Jamaat HQ | Anil Shakya

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With no clarity on how many persons from Odisha attended the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi that has set off several Covid clusters in the country, the Odisha Government was on its toes throughout on Tuesday.

The core monitoring teams spread across the State went on a search spree to identify people who had returned from the event after six deaths in Telangana and 24 positive cases in Delhi put the congregation in the spotlight.

While four persons - two from Sundargarh and one each from Cuttack and Berhampur - admitted to have attended the event have been traced, 15 others are under quarantine at the national capital. More than 100 tracking teams have been engaged to trace others, if any.

A senior health official said though there is no specific data on the number of persons who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat, so far, information on 19 persons from Odisha has been received.“Four persons from Odisha returned in the third week of March while information from Delhi says 15 are in quarantine. Search operations are on to identify and trace others since they may be carriers of the virus,” sources said.

Of the 15, who are among hundreds quarantined at Tabligh-e-Jamaat headquarters and Government facilities, nine are from Khurda, two from Cuttack and one each from Koraput and Puri districts.
Those who returned have been kept in different isolation wards in their respective districts while their close contacts are in Government quarantine facilities.The man from Cuttack is admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Swab samples of all have been sent for tests, the official said.

“Tracking of people who returned to Odisha after attending the event is on. Those who returned recently have been identified and kept under quarantine,” Government chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said.

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
