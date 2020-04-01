Herculean task for State to quarantine migrants

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the National Capital Region (NCR) fumbles with an unprecedented challenge of migrant labourers heading home on foot, Odisha - with a minimum support infrastructure – too is grappling with the problem. Unofficial figures say anything between 70,000 and 80,000 migrant workers reached different districts before the 21-day lockdown came into force, presenting a gigantic task before the State administration. Adding to the problem are those from other states who are stranded here. Though districts have been asked to ensure that those who returned are in self-quarantine, the sheer number is a challenge.

On March 24, as many as 2,087 workers returned to Berhampur in three trains and were screened by eight health department teams. Their temperature was checked before they left for their villages. Chief District Medical Officer R Jagadish said, the migrant workers left for their villages in 40 buses arranged by the district administration. They were advised home quarantine in consultation with the sarpanch.

In Ganjam district alone, over 24,000 workers including 730 from different countries returned during the last 12 days. The administration says all the returnees have been screened and no positive case detected so far. All have been advised home quarantine. Umi Daniel, Director, Migration and Education, Aide et Action International says the State Government should have created provision for screening since the lockdown was imposed in a phased manner. The bigger challenge, according to him, is self-quarantine in rural areas.

“To isolate those who have returned and follow the quarantine guidelines are a challenging task,” he says.

The Government, on its part, engaged Anganwadi workers to implement guidelines for migrant labourers at the village level. However, since most of households in villages do not have more than two rooms, it is very difficult to practise isolation. Monitoring self-isolation by these returnees is a gigantic task too.

Official sources maintain more than 2,000 migrant workers who returned to Nuapada district were registered. Their body temperature and symptoms of COVID-19 were checked upon their return. Balangir district administration informed that 1,623 migrant workers came back following the lockdown. Sambalpur ADMO, Public Health, Ashok Das says health workers at GP level in the district are observing those who have returned.

The extremely low registration of migrant workers is a big problem for the State. There is no reliable data on workers returning from severely affected states like Kerala, NCR and Surat. Those working in labour sector maintain that only 1.4 lakh have been registered though the actual number could be four to five times more. The existing number of the returnees presents a mismatch.

Daniel says majority of migrant workers from Odisha are in Surat while others work in brick kilns in southern States. Both these categories present a problem.

“There should have been a little more preparation from the Government to control the situation. There should be work, food and hygiene among the workers who have returned and basic awareness should be created,” he explains.