STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lockdown puts criminals out of action

A senior Crime Branch officer said, most cases registered across the State in the last five days are related to violation of COVID-19 regulations and guidelines.

Published: 01st April 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, crime investigation, probe

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the entire State under lockdown and people staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic, where have the criminals gone? Well, there is not an empty house to target, nor a man on the street to snatch valuables from. What’s more, more police presence on the vacant roads appears to be giving criminals a sense of new fear of not being able to escape.

To cut it short, crime numbers have dropped sharply. Busy police stations like Saheed Nagar, Khandagiri, Nayapalli and Chandrasekharpur in the Capital which used to register a minimum of three cases on a day have recorded only three cases each between March 23 and 29. “Of the three cases we registered, one was related to lockdown violation and another, to selling of illicit liquor,” an officer of Saheed Nagar police station said. Between March 23 and 29, Khandagiri police station registered 13 cases, including four for lockdown violation and three for illicit liquor sale. No incident of theft or snatching has been reported.

Nayapalli Police Station remains buys because it has under jurisdiction a huge slum population which reports a steady number of criminal cases. In last seven days, no crime has been reported from Nayapalli police jurisdiction. Chandrasekharpur police too has not registered a single case for cognisable offence in last seven days.

A senior Crime Branch officer said, most cases registered across the State in the last five days are related to violation of COVID-19 regulations and guidelines. “Offences like theft, snatching and robbery have drastically dropped in the State,” he added, attributing the decline to people staying in their homes.
The number of road accidents and vehicle thefts is close to nil as there is very less number of vehicles on the road and more police presence which means no rash driving and mishaps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 crime
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp