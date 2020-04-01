One arrested for fake news

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A youth was arrested by Remuna police for spreading fake news about the lockdown on social media on Tuesday. He is Shibsankar Parida of Kharidmukhura village within Remuna police limits. Police said Parida had posted a note on his Facebook account which read that Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy has directed shops to sell essential commodities from 6 am to 11 am and restrictions have been imposed on plying of motorcycles. The note also carried a picture of the Collector. Police verified the post and found it to be fake, leading to registration of a case against Parida.

4 held for lockdown violation

Rourkela: Four persons were arrested on Tuesday for violating the lockdown norms. IIC of Sector -15 police station Manda Hansdah said two persons were arrested for roaming near Sector-13.The duo had criminal antecedents, he added. In another incident, Uditnagar Police arrested two persons plying a pick-up van and autorickshaw respectively. They were returning after dropping devotees at a temple.