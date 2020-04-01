Stranded in distress

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With no financial assistance, families of migrant workers from the district stuck in other States due to the lockdown are left to fend for themselves.A large number of migrant workers, mostly daily wagers from the district are stranded in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and West Bengal. The lockdown has deprived them of their source of income as a result of which they have not been sending money back home. Even as families of such workers are being given rice under public distribution system (PDS), they do not have money to buy other essential items and medicines.

A 56-year-old Harekrushna Sahoo of Badabellari village in Erasama block said his son works in a private firm in Pune, Maharashtra. Since the firm is now closed, he has not sent money home this month. “I have no money to repair our thatched house or to buy essential items and medicines,” Harekrushna said.

Similar is the plight of 53-year-old Karimuddin Saha of Banamalipur village in Jagatsinghpur block whose son works in Visakhapatnam as a daily wager. Karim said his son used to send `4,000 every month but now the remittance has stopped. A paralysis patient, Karim is finding it tough to sustain his family of four. “I have no option but to beg to arrange money for my medicines,” he said.

Merun Bibi of ward no 10 in Jagatsinghpur town said her son works in a hotel in Vijayawada. He too is a daily wager and the closure of the hotel has hit him hard. Merun said her daughter-in-law is nine months pregnant and she is expected to deliver between April 10 and 15. “I am worried about meeting the hospital expenses,” she said.

Padampur Sarpanch Keshab Charan Patra said around 120 persons from the village have migrated to other States and abroad in search of jobs and are now stranded. He said families of such workers are being given rice but they do not have money to buy medicines and vegetables.