Validity of vehicle papers extended

BHUBANESWAR: As per the advisory of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the State Transport Authority (STA) has extended the validity of vehicle documents like driving licences, permits and registration that expired since February 1 till June 30.

Issuing an order to this effect, Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of STA Sanjeeb Panda said learner’s licences expiring between March 18 and June will remain valid till June 30 as DL tests in the State have been cancelled since March 18.

An official of STA said the stage carriage and inter-state counter signature permits, which expired on March 22, will remain valid till April 30 considering the enforcement of lockdown.