Coronavirus spread, a blessing in disguise for under-trial prisoners in Odisha

Superintendent of Allipingal jail Ratikant Sukla said the UTPs were released to avoid congestion on the prison premises.

Published: 02nd April 2020 09:31 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Coronavirus outbreak may have left people distraught but the under-trial prisoners (UTPs) aren’t complaining. The pandemic has come as a blessing for at least 20 UTPs who were released on interim bail to prevent overcrowding in jails.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) ordered the release of 20 UTPs of Allipingal and Kujang sub jails after being directed by the Orissa High Court. The move is part of the preventive measures put in place to contain the virus spread. As many as 12 and eight UTPs were released from Allipingal and Kujang sub-jail respectively.

Narayan Samal (42), a UTP hailing from Pipal village within Paradip Lock police limits, said he got a fresh lease of life due to coronavirus. “I was released from Kujang sub-jail on Tuesday. Prior to this, the local court had rejected my bail applications twice. COVID-19 has come as a blessing in disguise for me. I have decided to spend my life in a decent way in the society by adhering to the directions of the court,” he said.

Samal was arrested on charges of cheating in January this year. While granting his bail, the court has directed Samal not to threaten the witnesses, commit similar offence and to surrender before the end of his parole period. He has also been asked to follow the coronavirus prevention guidelines.

Similarly, former chairman of Erasama panchayat samiti Manas Sethi, ex-sarpanch of Janakadeipur Deepak Das, Umesh Rout and Joyti Prakash Sahoo of Erasama have also been released from prison. They were arrested on March 27 for spreading misinformation about coronavirus on Facebook. “We have learnt our lesson. Well put this four-month interim relief period granted to us by the court to good use and abide by the laws,” they said. Other UTPs also expressed joy on being released from jail.

Superintendent of Allipingal jail Ratikant Sukla said the UTPs were released to avoid congestion on the prison premises. “The remaining prisoners are maintaining social distancing and washing their hands regularly. Besides, we are conducting coronavirus awareness programme in the jail,” he added.

14 prisoners released

Jharsuguda: As many as 14 prisoners were released from Jharsuguda sub-jail on parole on Wednesday. Jailor Debendra Thati said more inmates will be granted interim bail in the coming days. A list of 22 prisoners, who are facing jail for up to seven years, has been prepared. Against its capacity of 244 prisoners, Jharsuguda sub-jail currently houses 288 inmates.

