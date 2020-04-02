STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite social distancing call to tackle COVID-19, Odisha rural haats defy norm

Even as police are enforcing social distancing at markets in urban areas, the norm has gone for a toss in rural haats of Jagatsinghpur.

The public gathering at Kujang market. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/JEYPORE: Even as police are enforcing social distancing at markets in urban areas, the norm has gone for a toss in rural haats of Jagatsinghpur. There are 50 rural haats in the district and the administration has allowed them to open just once in a week.

On Tuesday, a large gathering was witnessed at both Somanath and Kujang haats with people buying vegetables without wearing masks and maintaining distance of at least one metre between themselves.

Receiving information, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and SP R Prakash reached Somanath market and warned people of stern action if they flouted social distancing norm. But in Jeypore town, the problem is of a different kind. Here, police are finding it difficult to implement restrictions with people not giving two hoots about lockdown.

Locals are seen hanging around in lanes without any legitimate reason throughout the day. Even as the district administration has directed people to buy vegetables and essentials between 7 am and 11 am, there are no takers for the directive. “Despite several awareness campaigns, people are not realising the seriousness of the situation,” said a senior official of Jeypore town police.

