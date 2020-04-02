STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Markaz Nizamuddin scare: 72 preachers from other states in Odisha being located

Police sources said, the main organiser for Tablighi Jamaat congregation from Odisha is a man from Bhubaneswar’s Kesura. He is now in Delhi.

Published: 02nd April 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state administration is scrambling to locate those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Twin City Police has located 72 preachers who had come from various parts of the country to the state as part of the annual religious activity.

A large chunk of them are now located in Cuttack district. They had not apparently attended the congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin but travelled to different parts of the State where they had attended meetings in the last three months.

Seven of them are from Mumbai, 14 from Agra, 11 from Lucknow, 10 each from Meerut and Kalyan, nine from Hyderabad and another 11 from Kashmir. Some came in January while others in February and March. “They were all stuck because of the lockdown. We have located them and found their details,” said a senior police officer.

Police sources said, the main organiser for Tablighi Jamaat congregation from Odisha is a man from Bhubaneswar’s Kesura. He is now in Delhi. Police has been in contact with him for the details.

Spl AI cargo flight delivers masks
Bhubaneswar: An Air India cargo flight arrived here via Ranchi to deliver masks to the State Government. The Alliance Air flight, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport here from New Delhi on Wednesday evening.  A special Alliance Air cargo flight had earlier arrived here from New Delhi on March 28 to deliver pharmaceutical items.

A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

