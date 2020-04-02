NALCO sets record in bauxite, alumina output

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nalco, a navratna CPSE, has recorded an all-round success in bauxite and alumina production in 2019-20 fiscal. Utilising its full capacity, Nalco’s Panchpatmali mines achieved bauxite output of 73.02 lakh tonne, the highest ever production since company’s inception. With this, officials said, the bauxite transportation of the company has increased to an all-time high of 73.02 lakh tonne. Company’s Alumina Refinery has produced highest-ever 21.61 lakh tonne of alumina hydrate and set a new record. Steam and Power Plant (SPP) of the refinery has also achieved highest-ever net power generation, they said.

Apart from all these, the aluminium smelter of the company has recorded 90 per cent utilisation with cast metal production of 4.38 lakh tonne in spite of facing acute coal crisis in the monsoon season and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The energy consumption at company’s smelter plant was at the lowest in 2019-20.

Attributing the record performance to the teamwork and dedication of employees, Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra said, “Despite a sluggish metal market, the company could tide over the downturn by continuing to keep our focus on bauxite mining and alumina refining arm, coupled with several cost reduction measures.”

Despite COVID-19 crisis, all Nalco units are operational with reduced manpower and contributing to the national economy. The company is implementing adequate social distancing and sanitisation measures in its plants and residential areas to safeguard its employees and workers, they said.