Naveen Patnaik's pat for mask-making SHGs amid coronavirus pandemic

Bagchi said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked all members of Mission Shakti SHGs for their support during COVID-19 outbreak.

Published: 02nd April 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus; masks

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Supporting Odisha Government’s initiatives in responding to COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 400 self-help groups (SHGs) are engaged in manufacturing masks. The groups are making 50,000 masks daily.

Government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi said around 500 SHGs have set up dry ration, vegetable and fruit shops across the State with the help of district administration. The SHGs have also been entrusted with the responsibility of managing free kitchens in every gram panchayat.

Bagchi said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked all members of Mission Shakti SHGs for their support during COVID-19 outbreak. Early in March, pamphlets on awareness of coronavirus and prevention of the virus were circulated to 70 lakh SHG members to sensitise their family members and local communities.
The State Government is ensuring free and unrestricted movement of goods carrying vehicles during the lockdown period, Bagchi said and added that a State-level committee is monitoring the matter relating to transportation and procurement of commodities, coordinating among godown owners, wholesalers, retailers and transporters. “There is enough stock of atta, dal, edible oil, potato and onion,” he said.

Bagchi said food and accommodation have been ensured through 336 camps for around 23,133 workers from other States stranded in Odisha. These workers are primarily from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Any complaint received through Shramik Sahayata Call Centre,18003466703 is being addressed promptly, he said.

The Government provided food to 2,43,337 destitute and helpless persons in 4563-gram panchayats.
Similarly, 18,445 persons in 104 urban local bodies (ULBs) have been provided food. About 29,141 persons have been given cooked food through 69 Aahaar centres in the State, he said and added that as announced by the Chief Minister `1,000 cash per ration card is being distributed to all eligible ration card holders under food security cover.

Bagchi warned that any rumour relating to COVID-19 will be dealt with severely. Strong action will be taken against rumour-mongers, he said and added that steps will be taken against persons concerned under IT Act and Epidemic Act for any fake news.

