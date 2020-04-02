STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha seeks more protective gear amid rising coronavirus concern

Tripathy also briefed Gauba about the measures taken by the State to take care of the migrant labourers stranded in the lockdown.

Chemical and metallurgical laboratory making hand sanitiser for Southern central railway staffs. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising concern over community spread of coronavirus, the State Government on Wednesday urged the Centre to provide more protective gear and medical equipment including testing kits and ventilators to be ready to tackle any eventuality.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy made the demand for modern medical equipment during a video-conferencing with Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who took stock of the situation of State amid countrywide lockdown to break the spread of coronavirus. Informing that the State Government is in the process of setting up two more COVID-19 laboratories, one at the VIMSAR, Burla and the other at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, Tripathy said the two proposed laboratories need modern kits for testing. Currently, the State has three testing facilities at the Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

COVID-19 LIVE | Rajasthan confirms 9 new cases, tally nears 2100

Besides, he called for immediate supply of adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors, paramedics, laboratory staff and health workers so that they are able to deal with any emergent situation. He said the State needs more protective gear such as masks, gloves and coveralls to stay ready to deal with any exigency.

Tripathy said the State agencies have been pressed into service to trace the Tablighi Jamaat participants from Odisha and all measures being taken to isolate them as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. Gauba advised the State to complete the contact tracing process on a war footing.

Tripathy also briefed Gauba about the measures taken by the State to take care of the migrant labourers stranded in the lockdown. The Union Cabinet Secretary asked Tripathy for implementation of the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana within the next week. This will involve large cash transfer to beneficiaries. It should be organised in a staggered manner to ensure social distancing, he said.

