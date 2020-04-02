STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's 'Miracleman' promises COVID-19 cure, arrested by police

The villagers, who had to bear the brunt of the police personnel's cane, vowed never to venture out of their houses.

A case was registered against Patra.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as social distancing and personal hygiene are being advocated to stop the spread of coronavirus, people in rural areas of Gajapati district still believe in superstitions to ward off the crisis. And, there seems to be no dearth of people waiting for an opportunity to exploit them.

One such priest and quack, Laxmi Charan Patra, popularly known as ‘miracleman’ reached Ramchandrapur village in Gosani block on Tuesday and asked villagers to perform certain rituals to prevent COVID-19. In order to gain the villagers’ confidence, he said he will lie on the ground for 12 hours with his legs and hands tied to appease the gods.

After donating a considerable sum to the man, the villagers tied his hands and legs and laid him on the ground on Wednesday morning. They also gave him a pillow and a table fan to beat the heat. The villagers then started kirtan. Somehow police got information and reached the village. As the police started to disperse the crowd, Patra fled the spot. He was caught in the evening.

The villagers, who had to bear the brunt of the police personnel’s cane, vowed never to venture out of their houses. A case was registered against Patra.

