President Kovind, PM Modi, CM Patnaik greet people on Utkala Dibasa- Odisha Day

Wishing the people on Odisha Dibasa, the Chief Minister paid rich tribute to the legendary leaders who fulfilled the dream of formation of a separate Odisha State.

Published: 02nd April 2020 09:05 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (File photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other dignitaries greeted the people of Odisha on Utkala Dibasa.

Taking to his twitter handle, Kovind wished for Odisha’s bright future, peace-loving and prosperity.
In his message, the Prime Minister said “Utkala Dibasa greetings to my sisters and brothers of Odisha. Praying for Odisha’s constant progress and prosperity in the times to come.”

“Extend greetings to my sisters and brothers of Odisha on Utkala Dibasa. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless everyone with good health, peace and prosperity,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet.

Greeting the people of the State on this auspicious occasion, Governor Ganeshi Lal has called upon them to pledge to transform Odisha into a developed and prosperous State and join the fight against coronavirus.
Wishing the people on Odisha Dibasa, the Chief Minister paid rich tribute to the legendary leaders who fulfilled the dream of formation of a separate Odisha State.

“I pay my respect to those who have made significant contribution in enriching Odia language, literature and culture,” said Naveen.

He said Odisha has created new milestones in development in many sectors, including disaster management. “I am confident that we will win in our fight against coronavirus,” he said.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan also wished the people on the occasion and paid his tribute to the great sons of the soil whose contribution for the formation of Odisha a separate state is immeasurable. “Best wishes to my Odia brothers and sisters on Utkal Diwas, the foundation day of Odisha, tweeted Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi.

Celebrated in a grand way every year to mark the formation of a separate state on this day in 1936 on linguistic basis, the State Government this year had decided not to organise any function due to lockdown to combat coronavirus outbreak.

