Selfies to track the coronavirus quarantined in Odisha

The decision comes after some home quarantined persons were found roaming around freely ignoring government directions.

People gather at Aainabandh street seeking action against a home quarantined youth who was found roaming. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Village level workers and field functionaries of Ganjam administration have been directed to click selfies with home quarantined persons and send the pictures to officials concerned to check there is no violation of coronavirus regulations.

The decision comes after some home quarantined persons were found roaming around freely ignoring government directions. On Wednesday, a youth of Aainabandh street in Berhampur town, who was home quarantined after returning from Hyderabad two days back, was seen by locals roaming outside his house. Demanding that the youth be shifted to another place, locals raised a ruckus and police had to step in to prevent law and order situation. Police asked the youth to go to his house or face legal action. Similar incidents were reported from other parts of the district as well in the last one week.

Taking these instances into consideration, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange directed officials concerned for effective monitoring of persons, a majority of them being migrants, who are on home quarantine. He asked ANMs, VLWs, Asha workers and PEOs to take selfies with quarantined persons during house-to-house visits daily and send it to local authorities, which will help them monitor their movement. He also directed the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) authorities, BDOs and executive officers of ULBs to ensure this practice is implemented without fail.

Nod must for relief work

BeMC Commissioner Chakravarti Singh Rathore has asked people and organisations interested in carrying out relief work, to do so only after taking permission from the corporation. The decision was taken after it came to light that some people are stepping out of their houses on the plea of distributing relief and food materials to the needy. Rathore said BeMC will arrange vehicles for transportation of relief materials and one or two people from the organisation would be taken along to supervise the distribution.

