Seven Africans isolated in Odisha after return from Nizammudin Markaz

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least seven African nationals, including six from Sudan, who had recently returned from the Nizammudin Markaz event in New Delhi were traced to a place in Sundargarh district and immediately shifted to a Government quarantine facility on Wednesday.

The seven foreigners are reportedly part of a 10-member team of preachers from Sudan and Djibouti who had also spent a few days in Rourkela before leaving for Delhi earlier this month to attend the Markaz. They had again returned to the district a few days back. The dates of their participation in the event and travel details are being ascertained.

After the matter came to the fore, the core COVID-19 monitoring unit and the Sundargarh district administration swung into action and shifted them to quarantine facility. A massive exercise has been launched to find out their travels and trace all their contacts.



COVID-19 LIVE | Rajasthan confirms 9 new cases, tally nears 2100

“The foreign preachers have been isolated and their health is being examined properly. Their blood and swab samples have been sent for tests. There is no reason to panic as contract tracing is on,” said an official. The Markaz event has sparked fear in the state as the government scrambles to trace the participants across districts. Apart from the Africans, the state tracing cell has so far identified around 43 persons from Odisha who had attended the congregation. While 13 persons have returned to the State, 15 are at New Delhi and the rest are in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Gujarat.

“The persons so far traced belong to Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Balasore, Puri, Koraput and Sundargarh districts. Those who have returned have been kept in quarantine along with their family members. The number is likely to go up as more than 100 monitoring teams have been engaged to trace the Tablighi participants,” the official added.

Since there is no specific information on the number of persons from the State who attended the congregation, the monitoring cell faces a herculean task to track them down. The State Government has urged people to inform the control room at the 104 helpline if they come to know about any Tablighi participant.

The condition of 15 people from the State now under quarantine at New Delhi is stated to be stable. Of the 20 persons including the seven Africans, who had returned after attending the Markaz, 15 have turned out to be negative. Results of five are awaited.

5th positive case



A-60-year-old man of Surya Nagar here tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. He was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. With this, the number of positive cases in the State rose to five. Similarly, a man from Cuttack tested positive for coronavirus at New Delhi. He had been to the national capital on March 6 to attend the Tablighi Jamaat event. He has been put in the isolation ward of a hospital there.