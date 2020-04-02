STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Seven Africans isolated in Odisha after return from Nizammudin Markaz

The seven foreigners are reportedly part of a 10-member team of preachers from Sudan and Djibouti who had also spent a few days in Rourkela before leaving for Delhi earlier this month.

Published: 02nd April 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

People queue up outside the Ration shop while maintaining social distancing. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least seven African nationals, including six from Sudan, who had recently returned from the Nizammudin Markaz event in New Delhi were traced to a place in Sundargarh district and immediately shifted to a Government quarantine facility on Wednesday.

The seven foreigners are reportedly part of a 10-member team of preachers from Sudan and Djibouti who had also spent a few days in Rourkela before leaving for Delhi earlier this month to attend the Markaz. They had again returned to the district a few days back. The dates of their participation in the event and travel details are being ascertained.

After the matter came to the fore, the core COVID-19 monitoring unit and the Sundargarh district administration swung into action and shifted them to quarantine facility. A massive exercise has been launched to find out their travels and trace all their contacts.

COVID-19 LIVE | Rajasthan confirms 9 new cases, tally nears 2100

“The foreign preachers have been isolated and their health is being examined properly. Their blood and swab samples have been sent for tests. There is no reason to panic as contract tracing is on,” said an official. The Markaz event has sparked fear in the state as the government scrambles to trace the participants across districts. Apart from the Africans, the state tracing cell has so far identified around 43 persons from Odisha who had attended the congregation. While 13 persons have returned to the State, 15 are at New Delhi and the rest are in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Gujarat.

“The persons so far traced belong to Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Balasore, Puri, Koraput and Sundargarh districts. Those who have returned have been kept in quarantine along with their family members. The number is likely to go up as more than 100 monitoring teams have been engaged to trace the Tablighi participants,” the official added.

Since there is no specific information on the number of persons from the State who attended the congregation, the monitoring cell faces a herculean task to track them down. The State Government has urged people to inform the control room at the 104 helpline if they come to know about any Tablighi participant.

The condition of 15 people from the State now under quarantine at New Delhi is stated to be stable.  Of the 20 persons including the seven Africans, who had returned after attending the Markaz, 15 have turned out to be negative. Results of five are awaited.

5th positive case


A-60-year-old man of Surya Nagar here tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. He was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. With this, the number of positive cases in the State rose to five. Similarly, a man from Cuttack tested positive for coronavirus at New Delhi. He had been to the national capital on March 6 to attend the Tablighi Jamaat event. He has been put in the isolation ward of a hospital there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp