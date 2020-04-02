Unwilling to postpone wedding due to COVID-19, Odisha couple ties knot at police station

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Unwilling to let the coronavirus outbreak wreck their wedding plans, a couple on Tuesday tied the knot in Bargarh Town police station in presence of cops without the mandatory ‘band, baaja and baarat’.The couple Pabitra Sahu and Laxmi Meher had eloped a few days back. As they were getting ready to get married, all their plans fizzled out due to the lockdown imposed across the State.

Pabitra, a daily wager, had married earlier but his wife died a few years back. Laxmi was living with her mother after her father died. Though both of them were in a relationship since long, Laxmi’s mother was against their marriage because of the caste difference and other reasons.

A few days back, the couple had eloped after the bride’s mother raised objection to their marriage plans. However, a local social worker, Ramesh Mahapatra, mediated with both the parties to solemnise the marriage in a proper manner. Mahapatra said, “Laxmi’s mother is also a social worker who is closely associated with our organisation. When she informed me about Laxmi’s elopement, we tried to convince her to agree to the marriage.”

Mahapatra approached the Town police and took up the matter with Additional SP Amarendra Rana. The police officer assured that he would help in solemnising the marriage in the police station as the marriage registry office was closed due to lockdown.

Subsequently, the couple was brought to the police station where Pabitra was counselled by the ASP. The groom gave a written assurance that he would take care of Laxmi after marriage. Both them were made to wash their hands before exchanging marriage vows with the minimum possible rituals in presence of the police staff and a few other people.

Since all the sweet shops were closed, the couple distributed biscuits among the people present there. Later, ASP Rana and IIC Sadanand Pujari gifted the couple masks and a soap and urged them to abide by the lockdown guidelines. Social distancing was ensured during the marriage.