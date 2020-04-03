5 places record 40+ temp

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The rising temperature has made life miserable for the people of the State who are forced to indoors due to the lockdown.On Thursday five places in the State recorded more than 40 degree Celsius. Talcher was the hottest at 41.1 degree Celsius, followed by Titlagarh 41, Balangir 40.7, Boudh 40.5 and Malkangiri 40.2.

Regional Met office has predicted that maximum temperature is likely rise marginally in Odisha within three days. Maximum temperature will be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over coastal districts, while it will be around 40 degree at some places in interior region of the State.“The maximum temperature crossed 40 mark on Thursday due to local factors like clear sky conditions resulting in high insolation,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. The temperature might rise further if the intensity of local winds reduce, he added.