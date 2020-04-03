Around 5,000 people quarantined in Odisha's Sundargarh district amid COVID-19 pandemic 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The tribal-dominated Sundargarh district may not have reported any coronavirus positive case so far but the administration is taking no chances and has put around 5,000 persons with travel history to affected countries and other states under quarantine.

Around 240 migrant workers have also been kept in isolation in community shelters. As many as 354 isolation beds have been set up in hospitals across the district.

Till Thursday, 15 persons were put in isolation wards in different hospitals. As many as 358 Rapid Response Teams are active in the district and community help has also been sought to locate persons jumping of quarantine norms.

Chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said all precautionary measures have been put in place to prevent the virus spread. A strict watch has been kept on people trying to go out or enter the district.

Till March 31, the district received 138 persons with foreign travel history of which 47 have completed mandatory house quarantine. Above 4,600 persons under quarantine are below 50 years of age. Since the lockdown came into force, the district administration has evacuated around 50,000 students from school hostels.

Meanwhile, the district administration with the help of Odisha Fire Service has launched a larger surface disinfection drive. Accordingly, bleach solution disinfectant was sprayed on the DHH campus using heavy fire extinguishing equipment. The drive would be extended to all other Government healthcare facilities of the district. Disinfection drive was also conducted between the thickly populated Daily Market and Uditnagar.