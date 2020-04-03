Cooked food for Bonda tribals  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Much to the relief of people belonging to the Bonda tribe, the district administration has started providing cooked food at their doorsteps in Mudulipada village.

Mudulipada panchayat staff under the supervision of Panchayat Extension Officer Bijaya Kumar Panda are visiting the houses of the primitive tribals on Bonda Hill to provide packed cooked food. Sources said at least 200 people are being provided food every day.

The food is being cooked at Mudulipada panchayat office. Panda said each beneficiary has been given PDS items along with Rs 1,000 towards grocery. Social distancing is being maintained while distributing the PDS items, he added.