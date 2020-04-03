Coronavirus lockdown leads to medicine shortage in Odisha's Talcher

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The coal town is staring at an acute shortage of medicines due to disruption of supply chain over the coronavirus lockdown. The scarcity has hit the general public hard with the essential drugs going out of stock in most of the medicine stores.

Sources said during the initial days of the lockdown, medicines were easily available in shops. However, the restrictions imposed on mobility of people and transportation has led to a crisis situation. Medicines are usually procured from wholesalers of Cuttack through buses.

However, since bus services have been suspended, the supply from Cuttack and other feeding stations has come to a standstill. Sources said there has been no fresh supply of medicines to the town since the last couple of days.

A local, who suffers from high blood pressure, said he has knocked the doors of many drug stores for his medicines but in vain. "It seems every drug store has run out of stock of the particular medicine. Besides, there is a scarcity of diabetes medicines and other life saving drugs in the market. Shop owners are also not sure when the fresh supply will arrive," he said.

On the other hand, medicine shop owners expressed their helplessness over the issue. A drug store owner said, "We used to get the medicines by buses which have stopped plying due to the restrictions. The only option available now is taxi but the drivers are not willing to go to Cuttack as they don’t have passes to operate during the lockdown."

Talcher Sub Collector Rajanikanta Swain said that the district administration will soon provide passes to vehicles for procurement of medicines from other cities.