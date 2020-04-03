COVID-19: 1,873 under trial prisoners released on bail across Odisha within two weeks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 1,873 under trial prisoners (UTPs) were released on bail to ease congestion in jails across Odisha between March 20 and April 1 amidst coronavirus scare. About 20 prisoners were granted parole or furlough extension, while 177 convicts granted special remission during the period.

Parole and furlough are temporary release benefits for prisoners and remission is the reduction in the length of a prisoner’s sentence on the basis of his conduct and behaviour during his/her jail term. A senior officer of Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services said that about 989 prisoners were shifted to less crowded jails in the State.

The State has 86 jails and 13,766 UTPs and 3,753 convicts are lodged in them, he added. A high-powered committee set up by the State Government had earlier recommended category of prisoners to be released from different jails to decongest them in view of coronavirus.