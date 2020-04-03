District administration mulls 200 bed coronavirus hospital in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration and Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital (HTMCH) have started work on setting up a temporary 200-bed coronavirus hospital with 10 ICU beds. It is being funded from the District Mineral Foundation and is expected to be completed in a day or two.

On Wednesday, Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan signed a MoU with HTMCH Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sushanta Kumar Acharya for the project.

The Collector informed that Rs 1.30 crore has been made to procure equipment and run the new facility for three months and if required it may operate for another three months for which additional Rs 1.30 crore has been earmarked. He said the district administration has received 30 ventilators for the hospital.

Acharya said the existing building infrastructure of HTMCH is being used for the COVID-19 hospital and doctors, para-medics of Rourkela Government Hospital and HTMCH would attend patients. Meanwhile, the Rourkela Steel Plant on Wednesday provided five ventilators to the district administration.

These will be used for the hospital. Besides, the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) has made provisions for 60 isolation beds, 30 quarantine beds, 15 ICU beds and 10 ventilators for the positive and suspected cases.