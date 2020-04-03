Financial assistance sought for MSMEs in Odisha amid coronavirus lockdown

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are bearing the lockdown brunt with suspension of production, the Odisha Industries Association (OIA) has urged the State Government to relax the GST & IT submission dates.

Stating that since the industries are closed and production may be hampered for next six months, the association also requested the government for waiver of interest on all MSME loans for next three months.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, OIA chairman Abani Kanungo has urged the government to come up with financial support for payment of employee salaries. "Government of India instructions to pay full salary without works is very difficult to follow now when the cash flow has come to a halt due to lack of production and sale during lockdown. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) as per its provision may be directed to pay 50 pc of the salary for four months or one month after containing the virus spread, whichever is later," wrote Kanungo.

Besides, the MSME units may be exempted from depositing the contribution of EPF, PPF & ESIC of their employees for the same period. The same may be paid by GOI as assistance to MSME Sector, the letter further read.