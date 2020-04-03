STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Call 104 for help if you show signs of coronavirus symptoms

The decision was taken after a 29-year-old chef from Bhadrak having travel history to Dubai tested positive despite being asymptomatic.

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Fire Service personnel sanitizing a strech from Rajmahal to Sishu Bhawan square during lockdown in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Fire Service personnel sanitizing a strech from Rajmahal to Sishu Bhawan square during lockdown in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| EPS, Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha government on Thursday stepped up swab testing and urged people,  who returned from abroad and coronavirus-affected States, to volunteer for tests if they develop any symptom. 

They have been advised not to visit hospital on their own and call 104 helpline so that required guidance and arrangements will be made  to take them to the nearby swab collection centre. Director of National Health Mission Shalini Pandit said though it has been decided to get the people who returned from various Covid-19 affected countries and States tested, but priority is being given for those who have developed symptoms. 

"As per the modified protocol on sample testing, we have decided to conduct swab tests within five to 14 days of the person’s return. People who returned less than five days back and beyond 14 days are not being considered now," she said.

Apart from collection of samples from symptomatic persons, districts have been asked to collect samples from persons who have returned from UK, Italy, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and the US even if they are asymptomatic.

The decision was taken after a 29-year-old chef from Bhadrak having travel history to Dubai tested positive despite being asymptomatic. He tested positive on the 12th day of his return. So far, 4,366 persons have registered with the dedicated portal and helpline after returning from abroad and 11,529 persons from other States. Most of the foreign-returned are from European countries and Arabian Gulf. 

The Health and Family Welfare department has circulated a clear-cut guideline to the districts on sample collection. After the control room receives calls from the returnees, the health experts will examine his or her symptoms and recommend the officials in the district concerned for collection of samples.

"We have mobile swab collection teams equipped with modern facilities. The teams with micro-biologists will camp at certain places in the districts and specially hired vehicles will go to the persons and bring them to the collection camp. We are using one vehicle for one person or his/her family. If a village has a number of persons, separate vehicles are engaged to collect samples. Once collected, the samples have to reach the lab within 48 hours," Pandit said.

The Government has advised the returnees to remain in home quarantine while maintaining a safe distance of at least one metre from family members. They have also been asked to self-monitor their health for another 14 days after completion of 14-day quarantine.

Hunt for Tablighi Jamaat attendees intensifies 

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday intensified search operation to trace the Tablighi Jamaat attendees. So far 27 attendees, including seven Africans, who had been to New Delhi via Rourkela have been traced in the State.

While 15 others, including one COVID positive from Odisha, are in quarantine at New Delhi, nearly 20 others are stuck in four States due to lockdown after returning from the congregation. Health department sources said of 27 persons tracked down, samples of 19 have been tested and all are negative. The rest will be tested on Friday.

"Efforts are on trace others if any. Adequate steps are being taken to get all attendees tested," said a health official. At least 13 persons from Khurda district had attended the congregation and three of them have returned to Odisha.

Their swab samples have been sent to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for tests. They have been kept in isolation. "Nine others are in a quarantine centre at New Delhi and one is at a hospital at Kishanganj in Bihar," the official added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus Coronavirus helpline COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp