Odisha: Call 104 for help if you show signs of coronavirus symptoms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday stepped up swab testing and urged people, who returned from abroad and coronavirus-affected States, to volunteer for tests if they develop any symptom.

They have been advised not to visit hospital on their own and call 104 helpline so that required guidance and arrangements will be made to take them to the nearby swab collection centre. Director of National Health Mission Shalini Pandit said though it has been decided to get the people who returned from various Covid-19 affected countries and States tested, but priority is being given for those who have developed symptoms.

"As per the modified protocol on sample testing, we have decided to conduct swab tests within five to 14 days of the person’s return. People who returned less than five days back and beyond 14 days are not being considered now," she said.

Apart from collection of samples from symptomatic persons, districts have been asked to collect samples from persons who have returned from UK, Italy, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and the US even if they are asymptomatic.

The decision was taken after a 29-year-old chef from Bhadrak having travel history to Dubai tested positive despite being asymptomatic. He tested positive on the 12th day of his return. So far, 4,366 persons have registered with the dedicated portal and helpline after returning from abroad and 11,529 persons from other States. Most of the foreign-returned are from European countries and Arabian Gulf.

The Health and Family Welfare department has circulated a clear-cut guideline to the districts on sample collection. After the control room receives calls from the returnees, the health experts will examine his or her symptoms and recommend the officials in the district concerned for collection of samples.

"We have mobile swab collection teams equipped with modern facilities. The teams with micro-biologists will camp at certain places in the districts and specially hired vehicles will go to the persons and bring them to the collection camp. We are using one vehicle for one person or his/her family. If a village has a number of persons, separate vehicles are engaged to collect samples. Once collected, the samples have to reach the lab within 48 hours," Pandit said.

The Government has advised the returnees to remain in home quarantine while maintaining a safe distance of at least one metre from family members. They have also been asked to self-monitor their health for another 14 days after completion of 14-day quarantine.

Hunt for Tablighi Jamaat attendees intensifies

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday intensified search operation to trace the Tablighi Jamaat attendees. So far 27 attendees, including seven Africans, who had been to New Delhi via Rourkela have been traced in the State.

While 15 others, including one COVID positive from Odisha, are in quarantine at New Delhi, nearly 20 others are stuck in four States due to lockdown after returning from the congregation. Health department sources said of 27 persons tracked down, samples of 19 have been tested and all are negative. The rest will be tested on Friday.

"Efforts are on trace others if any. Adequate steps are being taken to get all attendees tested," said a health official. At least 13 persons from Khurda district had attended the congregation and three of them have returned to Odisha.

Their swab samples have been sent to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for tests. They have been kept in isolation. "Nine others are in a quarantine centre at New Delhi and one is at a hospital at Kishanganj in Bihar," the official added.

