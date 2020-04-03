Odisha government, UNICEF launch 'Mo Prativa' to engage young minds amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government in collaboration with the UNICEF has launched an online competition programme ‘Mo Prativa’ to engage the children and youth who are staying at home during the lockdown.

Announcing the initiative, Chief Spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said entries will be invited on two themes, ‘Being at home during lockdown’ and ‘My responsibility as a young citizen during Covid-19’. Those in the age group of 5 to 18 years can participate in art, slogan writing, short story writing (within 500 words), poem writing and poster making, he said and added that winning entries will get certificates and may be used in IEC materials. He said all the entries should be original.

The participants will be divided into three groups, from 5 to 10 years, 11 to 16 years and 16 to 18 years. The entries will have to submitted online between 10 am to 6 pm. Sources said more information about the competition can be obtained from www.sportsodisha.gov.in and www.wcdodisha.gov.in.

