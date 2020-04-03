STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

On foot from Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal, four decorators stand with coronavirus lockdown

Sudip Dalei, Ranjit Patra, Kamal Kishan Mandal and Bapu Adi, who reached Bhubaneswar on Thursday, said they are neither tired of walking nor angry with PM Modi.

Published: 03rd April 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

The four decorators of West Bengal are walking all the way from Andhra Pradesh

The four decorators of West Bengal are walking all the way from Andhra Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Undeterred by the scorching sun, unavailability of food, and with no public transport in sight, four decorators of West Bengal have set off on foot from Visakhapatnam to Purba Medinipur district.

Yet through the arduous trek, they stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 21-day lockdown decision. The Prime Minister had recently asked for forgiveness from the people of the country for ordering the lockdown. By the way, the distance between Visakhapatnam and Purba Medinipur via National Highway 16 is about 770 km. 

Sudip Dalei, Ranjit Patra, Kamal Kishan Mandal and Bapu Adi, who reached Bhubaneswar on Thursday, said they are neither tired of walking nor angry with PM Modi because the decision he took was for the greater good of the entire country.

The four were working as decorators in Visakhapatnam for a vendor which used to take assignments of marriage and engagement venues, birthday parties but after lockdown, he asked them to leave as there was no work.

"To contain the spread of the deadly virus, the order of lockdown was very important. We stand by our PM and wanted to follow his announcement but were left with no option other than returning to our native place," said Dalei.

Dalei and his friends used to bear the expenses of their food in Visakhapatnam, while their employer would pay the house rent. "Our employer told us he would arrange a vehicle but did not. We were offered lifts but for the initial few kilometres. The remaining journey between Andhra Pradesh and Bhubaneswar was covered by us on foot," said Patra.

Due to the lockdown, they found most of the hotels on the National Highway shut. They have been surviving on biscuits which they buy from roadside shops. The four would walk till 1 am and sleep before starting their journey again at about 4 am every day.

They also observed that traffic in Bhubaneswar was more as compared to other places in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. "We were lucky as a person provided us food and water. We have not yet opened the food and saved it for the night," said Dalei.

Since their families are dependent on them for livelihood, once the lockdown is over, they would start picking up pieces of their lives in West Bengal. Dalei has seven dependents, while Patra’s elderly parents are counting on him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengal migrants walking AP Bengal migrants Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp