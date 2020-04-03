Sarpanch, spouse go on hygiene mission in rural Jagatsinghpur amid COVID-19 lockdown

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

PARADIP: With people in rural parts of Jagatsinghpur not giving two hoots to lockdown, a sarpanch and her husband have taken up the cudgels to create awareness among them.

Every day the sarpanch of Bhutmundai panchayat under Kujang block Jyotirmayee Swain and her husband Sanjay, an activist and former sarpanch of the panchayat, set out on a bicycle to tour villages under her jurisdiction.

They visit people's houses to tell them about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene, hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask to keep infection away. The couple has also printed pamphlets on do’s and don’ts for people as to curb the transmission of disease, which are being distributed among villagers.

"A lot of migrant workers and people from other countries have arrived in Kujang and Paradip blocks since the disease was first reported. We want people to understand the gravity of the situation and respond to it accordingly," said Jyotirmayee. Sanjay added that villagers are hardly following any precautions related to the pandemic which is why, create awareness among them has become important.

The couple has also roped in members of local SHGs to educate women on ways to keep themselves safe during the pandemic. Apart from creating awareness, Jyotirmayee has been working with four SHG members of her village to provide cooked food to 70 needy people daily.