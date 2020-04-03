STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sarpanch, spouse go on hygiene mission in rural Jagatsinghpur amid COVID-19 lockdown

Every day the sarpanch of Bhutmundai panchayat and her husband set out on a bicycle to tour villages under her jurisdiction to promote the importance of maintaining personal hygiene.

Published: 03rd April 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bhutmundai panchayat sarpanch Jyotirmayee Swain

Bhutmundai panchayat sarpanch Jyotirmayee Swain. (Photo| EPS)

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

PARADIP: With people in rural parts of Jagatsinghpur not giving two hoots to lockdown, a sarpanch and her husband have taken up the cudgels to create awareness among them.

Every day the sarpanch of Bhutmundai panchayat under Kujang block Jyotirmayee Swain and her husband Sanjay, an activist and former sarpanch of the panchayat, set out on a bicycle to tour villages under her jurisdiction. 

They visit people's houses to tell them about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene, hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask to keep infection away. The couple has also printed pamphlets on do’s and don’ts for people as to curb the transmission of disease, which are being distributed among villagers.

"A lot of migrant workers and people from other countries have arrived in Kujang and Paradip blocks since the disease was first reported. We want people to understand the gravity of the situation and respond to it accordingly," said Jyotirmayee. Sanjay added that villagers are hardly following any precautions related to the pandemic which is why, create awareness among them has become important. 

The couple has also roped in members of local SHGs to educate women on ways to keep themselves safe during the pandemic. Apart from creating awareness, Jyotirmayee has been working with four SHG members of her village to provide cooked food to 70 needy people daily. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jyotirmayee Swain Jagatsinghpur Coronavirus COVID 19 Odisha panchayat
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp