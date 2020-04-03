STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Slum sanitation ignored in Odisha's Sambalpur amid coronavirus fight

Sources said that many localities are yet to get a toilet due to which residents are forced to go for open defecation.

Published: 03rd April 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation building

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation building

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In its efforts to tackle coronavirus, the district administration seems to have turned a blind eye to a large population in slums and smaller localities in the city which continues to practice open defecation and community bathing in violation of the guidelines.

The activities of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) are limited to disinfection of crowded market places and hospitals in the city even as the sanitation of small localities and slums needs urgent attention. Sources said that lack of awareness coupled with negligence of people has led to unabated open defecation in several slums of the city.

The unhygienic practice is being blamed on inadequate facilities. Sources said that many localities are yet to get a toilet due to which residents are forced to go for open defecation. Some of these localities which lack community toilets include Bihapara in Bareipali, Kumbharpara, Dhuba Para and Daldali Para.

Besides, residents in many slums depend on common water sources for bathing, cleaning and other purposes. As per the COVID-19 guidelines, use of common water reservoirs has been restricted, Instead, people have been advised to use hand pumps, tube wells and pipe water. 

Senior doctor Uttam Pani said, "There are high chances of the virus getting transmitted through fecal matter if proper hygiene is not maintained. Besides, community bathing also poses a risk but it can be minimised by ensuring social distancing. Since people living in such localities do not have access to proper sanitation facilities, counselling and sensitisation are the only possible ways to keep them safe. The administration should rope in social groups to create awareness."

There are around 40 community toilets in the city which are located within 500 metre distance of the localities. However, there are no private toilets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sambalpur Municipal Corporation Sambalpur slum sanitation Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp