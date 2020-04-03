Slum sanitation ignored in Odisha's Sambalpur amid coronavirus fight

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In its efforts to tackle coronavirus, the district administration seems to have turned a blind eye to a large population in slums and smaller localities in the city which continues to practice open defecation and community bathing in violation of the guidelines.

The activities of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) are limited to disinfection of crowded market places and hospitals in the city even as the sanitation of small localities and slums needs urgent attention. Sources said that lack of awareness coupled with negligence of people has led to unabated open defecation in several slums of the city.

The unhygienic practice is being blamed on inadequate facilities. Sources said that many localities are yet to get a toilet due to which residents are forced to go for open defecation. Some of these localities which lack community toilets include Bihapara in Bareipali, Kumbharpara, Dhuba Para and Daldali Para.

Besides, residents in many slums depend on common water sources for bathing, cleaning and other purposes. As per the COVID-19 guidelines, use of common water reservoirs has been restricted, Instead, people have been advised to use hand pumps, tube wells and pipe water.

Senior doctor Uttam Pani said, "There are high chances of the virus getting transmitted through fecal matter if proper hygiene is not maintained. Besides, community bathing also poses a risk but it can be minimised by ensuring social distancing. Since people living in such localities do not have access to proper sanitation facilities, counselling and sensitisation are the only possible ways to keep them safe. The administration should rope in social groups to create awareness."

There are around 40 community toilets in the city which are located within 500 metre distance of the localities. However, there are no private toilets.