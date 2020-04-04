Odisha: 15 COVID-19 positive cases in a day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying its battle to check community transmission of coronavirus, the State Government on Friday announced extreme measures as a complete shutdown of Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack along with Bhadrak town for 48 hours.

The decision was taken after four COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours raising fear of local transmission. While Bhubaneswar has so far reported seven COVID-19 positive cases, including two who have been discharged after recovery, Bhadrak and Cuttack recorded one each.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the entire Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and adjoining Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) areas and Bhadrak Municipality will remain shut from 8 pm on Friday to 8 pm on Sunday. “All passes issued to people engaged in emergency services stand suspended during the period. In case of any medical emergency, people will have to take the help of ambulances,” he said.

Apart from the BMC limits, areas under complete shutdown include Basuaghai, Sishupal, Lingipur, Ranasinghpur, Tamando, Malipada, Andharua, Kalarahanga, Raghunathpur, Baramunda, Daruthenga/Chandaka, Dhauli, Janla, Sijua, Balakati (Pratap Sasan), Balianta, Jagannathpur and Pradhan Sahi of Jatni block in Khurda district.

Detailing on what shutdown means to people when 21-day lockdown is still in force, State DGP Abhay said no one will be allowed to go out of their homes during the 48-hour period. “It is like curfew. No grocery, vegetable and other essential item shops will be allowed to open in these areas,” the DGP clarified.

All business centres and other establishments will remain closed. Apart from Covid-19 tracing, testing, isolation and containment-related movement, health, police, fire and some limited emergency services like hospitals, medicine stores identified by respective municipal authorities/Drug Controller, selected petrol pumps, telecom services, railways and airports for cargo operation will remain available during the period.

Water supply, sanitation and sewerage works have been allowed.Since all exceptions allowed in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs notification have been withdrawn by the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, the Chief Secretary said, anyone found violating curfew rules will be picked up and put in the quarantine facility set up by the Government.

“The shutdown will help aggressive contact tracing, testing and isolation of suspects as well as containment of the disease. Adequate numbers of ambulances have been kept on standby for patients if they require any emergency medical attention,” Tripathy added.

On Friday, three siblings of Bhubaneswar and one from Cuttack, all with travel history to New Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19. On Thursday, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation had already sealed Surya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar after a 60-year-old man having no travel history was detected with coronavirus infection. A couple of days back, a 29-year-old chef from Bhadrak with travel history to Dubai had tested positive despite being asymptomatic till 12 days after his return.

10 cases from state capital

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday recorded 15 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, highest for a single day, taking the total number to 20. While 10 cases were reported from Bhubaneswar and two from Bhadrak, one each was confirmed from Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur. The State Health department revealed that seven close contacts of Surya Nagar patient, including his wife, daughter and tenants have tested positive for coronavirus. The 60-year-old, who was detected with the infection on Wednesday, is on ventilator at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. His close contacts have been admitted to a Covid hospital in the city. While Surya Nagar area has been sealed, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared Bomikhal area a restricted zone after three siblings from the locality tested positive for the virus on Friday. Similarly, a 30-year-old man from Cuttack having travel history to New Delhi was found positive along with two others from Jajpur and Puri. Though there is no clarity on the source of infection of Bomikhal cases, the rest are suspected to have links with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at New Delhi.