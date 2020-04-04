STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bumper yield but farmers unhappy

Paddy growers unable to sell their produce in mandis due to lockdown

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district has received bumper paddy yield this year. However, this means little for the farmers as they are unable to sell their produce in mandis due to the ongoing lockdown.Though all arrangements were made to prevent distress sale of paddy in the district, the farmers are left in a lurch. The farmers who were issued the centralised tokens, introduced last year to streamline the procurement process, are unable to sell their produce.

“Around 40 per cent of the farmers had registered online and were given tokens. However, there are no buyers,” said secretary of Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha Simanchal Nahak. He said with around a fortnight to go for the procurement process to end, it is unlikely the farmers will be able to sell their produce.
Nahak said under such circumstances, the Government should waive the farmers’ loans and declare financial assistance for them.

Similar is the plight of vegetable farmers in the district. Like paddy, the vegetable yield too has been decent this year. But the farmers have no means to carry their produce to the market. Left with no option, several farmers are feeding the vegetables to livestock.

The lockdown has also adversely impacted the price of vegetables. While tomato was being sold for `25 per kg until a few days back, it is now available for `5 per kg. Similarly, brinjal is being sold for only `3 per kg against `30 a few days back.

Sources said tonnes of vegetables are being thrown in dustbins at Bada Bazar, the wholesale market of the city.Even as vegetables have become cheap, the prices of essential commodities have gone up. The district administration has been directing traders to sell grocery and other items at stipulated prices, a few unscrupulous ones have been acting on their own much to the discomfort of consumers.

