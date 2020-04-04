STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid hospital comes up in Steel City

A 200-bed Covid-19 hospital was inaugurated on the premises of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here on Friday.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 200-bed COVID-19 hospital was inaugurated on the premises of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here on Friday. The temporary hospital, which has 10 ICU beds with ventilators, has been set up by the district administration in association with the MCH with funding from District Mineral Foundation. The facility will run for three months and the duration may be extended if required.

The hospital will be manned by doctors and para-medical staff of Rourkela Government Hospital and the MCH. Food, accommodation and treatment would be provided free of cost to the patients.A toll-free number 1800-345-7106 was also launched for the public to receive or share information related to Covid-19.

MoU signed

Balangir: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for setting up of a 200-bed Covid-19 hospital here. The MoU was signed between Balangir Collector Arindam Dakua and CEO of KIMS, Bhubaneswar Bishnu Panigrahi in the presence of Director, KIIT and KIMS Achyuta Samanta. The hospital, to be managed by KIMS, Bhubaneswar and district health administration, will be built with funds from Odisha Mining Corporation.

