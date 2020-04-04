STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA steps in to speed up ration relief

Only five per cent of 35,000 quintals of PDS ration meant for advance distribution to 68.246 beneficiaries of Rourkela as lockdown relief had reached retail distribution points till Tuesday.

By Express News Service

However, within the next 72 hours, 70 Government retailers received stock and nearly 30 per cent beneficiaries got their entitlements delivered following efforts of Rourkela MLA and Sundargarh District Planning Committee Chairman Sarada Prasad Nayak.

When most of the local politicians remained locked down, Nayak stayed at the FCI warehouse for 16 hours for three days since Tuesday, pushing the Civil Supplies officials to ensure that ration reaches the poor and the needy as soon as possible.

The end results was surprising for the administration as the local Civil Supplies staff usually shift the ration stocks to retail points in 10 days and take another15 days for distribution.Nayak said three days back he found PDS food grain stocks lying undelivered at the warehouse. “It is extremely important that relief reaches the poor to minimise their hardship in this time of crisis. I had to step in to streamline the PDS distribution”, he said.

The MLA has also instructed the Civil Supplies authorities to ensure simultaneous delivery of PDS ration and `1000 advance pension in the presence of employees concerned of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).The 68,246 PDS card holders are spread over Rourkela Assembly constituency and Rourkela Industrial Township under the RN Pali constituency.

Rourkela Additional Civil Supplies Officer RC Tudu said till now about 30 pc of the PDS card holders received ration and the rest would be covered in the next one week.

However, cash distribution has not yet started. Tudu said he has written to the RMC to take measures for disbursement of `6.79 crore pension amount to PDS card holders. RMC sources said pension distribution would start from Monday.

