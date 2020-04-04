Naveen Patnaik calls for people’s cooperation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid-19 positive cases witnessed a spike in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday called upon the people of the State to cooperate with the Government decision to shutdown to make the fight against novel coronavirus successful.

In a message to the people of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak, the Chief Minister said they should remain in house and not venture out during the 48 hours shutdown period.

Stating that the current week is very crucial in the fight against Covid-19, the Chief Minister said the shutdown period will give time to administration for contact tracing.

“We will have to make this sacrifice for the interest of our family and friends,” he said and added that, “This is the only way to keep ourselves safe.”