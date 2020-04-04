Odisha sees hike in COVID-19 cases, government urges Delhi Markaz event attendees to come for tests

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appealed to people associated with the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz to come forward and volunteer for tests in the next 24 hours.

At least three persons from the state have so far tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the congregation. "There is no need to panic and hide anything. COVID is not a stigma. Anyone having any information about such persons can call 104 and provide their details. All persons having flu like symptoms should come forward and report about their personal particulars and health condition," Naveen urged.

Odisha on Friday recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases as 15 persons, highest on a single day, tested positive taking the total number to 20. While 10 cases were reported from Bhubaneswar and two from Bhadrak, one each was confirmed from Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur.

Sources said that seven close contacts of Suryanagar patient, including his wife, daughter and tenants have tested positive for coronavirus. The 60-year-old, who was detected with the virus infection on Wednesday, is on ventilator at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. His close contacts have been admitted to a COVID hospital in the city.

While Suryanagar area has been sealed, the Bhubanweswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared Bomikhal area a restricted zone after three siblings from the locality tested positive.

Similarly, a 30-year-old man from Cuttack having travel history to New Delhi was found positive along with two others from Jajpur and Puri. Though there is no clarity on the source of infection of Bomikhal cases, the rest have links with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

Brahmabarada in Jajpur district and Danagohir under Pipili block in Puri district have been sealed after one person each from the areas tested positive. Their family members have been kept in government quarantine facilities.

The three siblings of Bomikhal were asymptomatic till they tested positive. The Health department monitoring cell has started tracing their contacts and ascertaining their travel history and the source of infection along with the contact tracing of cases reported from other areas of the State.

Altogether 28 persons, including seven Africans under quarantine in Odisha, have been tracked down in connection with the Nizamuddin Markaz. While three tested positive (one each from Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur), the rest are negative.

ALSO READ| Lodged at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, devouts treated cold, fever as flu symptoms

"Apart from them, 40 others from the State are stuck in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar due to lockdown. The group now in WB had visited Talcher before the prohibitory orders were imposed. Their contact tracing on," State chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said.

Meanwhile, all entry and exit points of Bomikhal has been sealed banning people from stepping out until further orders. The entire area - Café Coffee Day lane near Ekamra Hall - Jharpada Canal Road - Jharpada Durga Mandap - DCB Bank Sqaure on Cuttack-Puri Road - Café Coffee Day lane has been sealed and declared as containment zone.

The residents in the area will remain indoors and no public will be allowed to move inside the zone. All business establishments and shops have been asked to down their shutters. The BMC will deploy several teams to ensure supply of essentials and medical requirements. Supply of essentials will, however, remain suspended during the 48-hour lockdown till 8 pm on Sunday.

In order to resolve issues, if any, the civic body has assigned three officers - Bhabani Prasad Mishra (9437258611) for sanitation, Kamaljit Das (9439431672) for supply of essentials and Dr GC Pati, ADPHO (8637288528) for medical requirements. The supply of essentials will, however, remain suspended till 8 pm on Sunday in adherence to the shutdown announced by the State Government.

Police have picked up 54 persons, including 45 from Bhubaneswar and 9 from Bhadrak for violating shutdown orders. They have been put under quarantine. Of 282 samples tested on Friday, 15 are positive. So far 1395 samples have been tested in the State.