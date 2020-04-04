STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha truckers supplying essentials face food trouble

Similarly, in Ganjam district, five dhabas have been opened to cater to the needs of  drivers and helpers plying trucks on NH-16 and other routes.

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Supply of essential commodities for people during the lockdown period poses a herculean task for the authorities. Even as efforts are being made to deliver the goods in time, the truckers engaged in the transportation are facing trouble despite Government’s announcement that there will not be any problem.

The drivers at times have to go without food for hours as the Government’s announcement to open dhabas at every 20 km on the national and other highways are yet to be implemented. The drivers and support staff are left to fend for themselves during long trips of 500 to 700 km for delivering the stocks.

President of Minitruck Association of Odisha Ganesh Mahari said one of his drivers who was on a trip to Koraput for supply of medicines had to do with watermelon for three days. “They have to go without water for  long stretches”, he said and added that in this situation, it has become very difficult to persuade the drivers to go on such trips.

Mahari said the association has decided to bring this to the notice of the  authorities in the next meeting. Despite the difficulties, three  mini trucks with medicines and cots for Covid-19 centres left for Berhampur, Balangir and Burla on Friday, he added.

All India Truck Owners’ Association president Channa Reddy, however, said things have become smooth during last couple of days and Government is gearing up to meet the situation. “The way the disease is spreading, it  is better to stay away for 10 to 15 days, which is not a bad thing,” he  said.

Reports said 30 trucks are carrying essential goods from Raipur of Chhattisgarh to different destinations in Kalahandi like Kesinga, Bhawanipatna, Jaipatna, Junagarh, MRampur and Dharamgarh. Similarly, 20 trucks are plying everyday from the State Warehousing Corporation godowns located  at Kesinga, Dharamgarh and Junagarh to PDS rice to different gram  panchayats.

Things have improved as the administration has allowed six dhabas at different  locations to provide food and water to drivers and helpers.

Chief Spokesperson on Covid-19 Subroto Bagchi said NH passing through Cuttack-Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak will remain open during the shutdown period. Movement of goods vehicles loaded or unloaded will have no restriction, he said.

