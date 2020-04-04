STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Out of work, villagers seek rice for three months

Residents of villages in Mayurbhanj district, bordering West Bengal and Jharkhand, have sought rice under public distribution system (PDS) for three months to tide over the crisis.  

Residents of Kuwardihi village | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of villages in Mayurbhanj district, bordering West Bengal and Jharkhand, have sought rice under public distribution system (PDS) for three months to tide over the crisis.  
 
Villagers of Dharasahi, Hatachali, Purunapani, Dumasahi, Kuwardihi, Nuagaon, Mandirsala and Dahisahi near Jamsola check point along with Chaksuliapada within Suliapada police limits said they have stock of rice for only a few days.The lockdown has rendered the villagers, most of whom are daily wage workers, jobless. They now do not have money to buy rice and other essential commodities from open market.

A couple, Chaturbhuj Bera and Sakuntala Bera of Kuwardihi village said they catch fish from Subarnarekha river to sustain themselves.However, they have not ventured out of their house since the lockdown and this has affected their income.  Sarojini Kisku of Chaksuliapada, who recently divorced her husband and lives with her six-year-old son, used to collect firewood from the nearby forest and is unable to do so since the lockdown.

Similar is the plight of Mangal Hansdah who worked as a pick-up van driver. Out of job for the last eight days, he said it would help if people like him are given PDS rice for three months.Rise in the price of vegetables has only added to the villagers’ woes. With the closure of Jamsola check point, the villagers no longer have access to vegetables from West Bengal.

The price of onion and potato has gone up to Rs 40 and Rs 25 per kg.Collector Vineet Bharadwaj said he has directed the Block Development Officers of Sarashkana and Suliapada to arrange rice for the villagers. He said PDS rice is being given to the poor in phases in the district.

