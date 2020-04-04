STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Railway porters weighed down by lockdown burden

The coronavirus lockdown has brought untold misery upon porters at railway stations who have been put out of work after suspension of train services.

Published: 04th April 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Railway porters

Railway porters. (EPS | D Sampathkumar)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The coronavirus lockdown has brought untold misery upon porters at railway stations who have been put out of work after suspension of train services. There are at least 52 licensed porters working in Khetrajpur main railway station here. These porters are like daily wagers who manage their expenses with their everyday earnings. However, since the last 10 days, they are living in miserable condition without money and food after railway services were suspended from March 22. On average, a porter earned around Rs 1,000 every day.

A porter, Akash Suna, said, “We sustain families and meet our basic needs with the daily earnings. Some of us have kids and aged parents to look after. Apart from food and medicines, there are other necessities like house rent which we are unable to arrange now. Without any money, we are staring at an uncertain future.”

The porters recently had approached the railway authorities with their problems. A senior official said, “Though the Railways doesn’t have any special provisions for porters, we assured to provide cooked food to them and their families until the lockdown is lifted. After they agreed to our proposal, we started the exercise. However, the next day, the porters told us that they do not want cooked food. It is not possible on our part to provide financial assistance to them.”

The porters said they are upset with the State Government not Railways. “We are hearing about many welfare schemes launched by the Government for the crisis. But, we have been left out of the benefits. It is unfortunate that the Government is willing to spend lakhs of rupees on stray animals but not for daily wagers like us,” rued a porter.

In view of the situation, the porters said the Government should provide a special package or arrange an alternative employment opportunity for them to meet their daily expenses during these difficult times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Railway porters
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp