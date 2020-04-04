Residents resort to panic buy

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Immediately after the State Government announced complete shutdown for 48 hours on Friday, people of Cuttack stepped out of their houses defying the existing lockdown norms to buy vegetables and other essentials.People in large numbers were seen rushing to vegetable and grocery shops, milk booths and medicine stores to make purchases, violating the social distancing guidelines.The makeshift vegetable shops along Madhupatna and Badambadi road witnessed heavy rush for nearly two hours. Badambadi and Madhupatna police had to interfere to disperse the crowd.