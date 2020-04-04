SCB teeters on edge as lack of planning puts all at risk

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital is teetering on the brink as the rush to get the Covid-19 unit running without proper planning and safety measures has not only posed a potent risk of spreading coronavirus among doctors, staff and patients but also has threatened to derail other healthcare functions.

In the first instance of serious lapse, a 30-year-old female sweeper was compelled to be put under quarantine on Wednesday as she ventured into the isolation ward housing a Covid-19 patient and mopped the floor without using personal protection equipment (PPE). The Covid-19 positive patient from Bhadrak was admitted to the isolation ward by team of local police on Wednesday at about 4 am.

Sources said, the hospital authorities had not warned the sanitary staff about the presence of the Covid-19 patient as a result of which the female sweeper as a routine affair had gone inside and done her duty without using PPE early in the morning.

Some doctors noticed her while she was coming out of the Corona ward and she was put under quarantine in a separate isolation ward in the hospital.If this was not enough, the superintendent’s very office saw panicky scenes after two nurses deployed in the corona ward suddenly rushed to the office on some work wearing the same PPEs on Thursday. Seeing them, the hospital administrative officer and other staff ran out. Later, the authorities had to initiate disinfection measures of the whole office.

In a more serious incident, a nurse, who was reportedly handling the coronavirus positive case in the isolation ward, started working in the female ward of the Rheumatology department on Friday sparking panic among doctors, staff and patients there.

Rankled with the slip, a senior doctor of the department raised the issue with the superintendent and sought quarantine of all those, including doctors, nurses and staff, present there at the time for 14 days.

The doctors at Neurosurgery department too had a tough time on Friday as there were no attendants to look after the ICUs and the ward. “There was no one to take call. Everyone was telling that they had been engaged in Corona ward,” said a doctor of the department pointing finger to gross mismanagement of resources in the name of coronavirus.The hospital authority, however, declined to comment on any matter.

Aswini first private Covid hospital to start treatment

Cuttack: As coronavirus positive cases spiked in the State, Aswini Trauma Care in Cuttack went on to become the first standalone privately-managed Covid Hospital of Odisha Government to admit patients. It started treatment of two patients received from SCB Medical College and Hospital – one from Bhadrak and another from Cuttack. Later in the evening, it received another three positive patients from Bhubaneswar. The Ashwini Trauma Care is equipped with 150 beds for Covid management. The State Government readied two hospitals for dedicated Covid care on Thursday.