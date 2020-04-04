Siblings donate pocket money for corona fight

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In a noble gesture, two young girls of the port town have donated their pocket money to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19 efforts.

Ten-year-old Nandini Priyadarshini Das and her sister, nine-year-old Padmini Priyadarshini, both students of Class VI of DAV Public School here donated their six months’ pocket money worth `3,751 to the fund. “We saved from our pocket money and money given to us by our relatives for the purpose. We had saved it for emergency use and to buy gifts for functions,” said Nandini.

Their father Kriti Chandra Das said he was not aware of his daughters’ decision but was pleasantly surprised when he heard that they want to donate for the noble cause.

The siblings donated the amount to Chairman, Paradip Municipality Basant Biswal in the presence of Executive Officer Dillip Mohanty.