Visit of ten persons with Tablighi link sparks panic

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Panic spread in the district on Friday after it was reported that 10 persons from West Bengal having suspected links with Tablighi Jamaat event at New Delhi had come to Angul and stayed in various mosques from March 17 to 29.

Angul SP Jagmohan Meena said all the 10 persons had gone to New Delhi on March 4 and stayed there till March 9. They returned to their native place in West Bengal and later, arrived at Odisha. They stayed in mosques of Nalco Nagar, Talcher and Angul from March 17 to 29 before leaving the State.

As many as 33 persons came in contact with them. All of them have been identified been put under institutional quarantine for 14 days at different centres. Their swab and blood samples have also been sent for tests. The SP said it is yet to be confirmed if the 10 persons had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz gathering at the national capital. Further investigation is on.

15 of 3 families isolated

Dhenkanal: The district administration on Friday put 15 members of three Muslim families, including children, of Mina Bazaar in Dhenkanal Town under home quarantine after it came to the fore that their relatives from New Delhi had visited them last month. Collector Bhumesh Behera said relatives of these persons had come to the district and stayed in their house for seven days before leaving for Angul. “All of them have been put under quarantine. Their swab samples will be sent for tests on Saturday,” he said.