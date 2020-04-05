27,755 returnees in Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as 27, 755 persons, working in other States and abroad, have returned to Ganjam district. As per records, while 26,996 people returned from other States, 759 returned from abroad. Of them, while 25,022 are from rural areas, 1,974 are from urban areas of the district. As per norms, the returnees registered their details with the officials concerned and are in home quarantine.

However, it is anticipated that the number of people returning to the district could be more as the road from Ichchapuram in Andhra Pradesh to Chikiti through Deulamadhrui and Kotlingi villages has been left unguarded. Most people who have not registered with the portal have walked from Andhra Pradesh to the district. Meanwhile, the Bada Bazar wholesale vegetable market was shifted to Haladiapadar in the city on Saturday.

Panic in Belaguntha

Berhampur: Panic has gripped the residents of Belaguntha in Ganjam district following the return of four persons from Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar. Tehsildar SK Behera along with police identified the four and registered their number with the helpline 104. The four have been kept in home quarantine, said Behera.

