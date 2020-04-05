STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Odisha's Jajpur, Puri also shutdown   

 A day after Jajpur and Puri reported two Covid-19 cases, the administration on Saturday sealed the villages of patients and put both the districts under extensive shutdown.

Published: 05th April 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

A school locked down in Jajpur district (File Photo | Akshya Rout, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/PURI : A day after Jajpur and Puri reported two COVID-19 cases, the administration on Saturday sealed the villages of patients and put both the districts under extensive shutdown. The Jajpur district administration on Saturday sealed Brahmabarada village under Rasulpur block and notified it as a containment zone after one positive case was detected in the area. The patient had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi last month. 

The person is currently under treatment at Ashwini hospital in Cuttack and all seven members of his family have been quarantined in a Government facility. He had come in contact with 13 people within the village and outside and his contact tracing is on, Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said. The village will be under complete shutdown till Sunday midnight during which people will not be allowed to step out of their houses. Police deployment has been done in the village.

The village and areas within the radius of three km have been sanitised by fire fighters. Besides, Jajpur and Vyasa Nagar municipalities, Chandikhol, Panikoili, Sadakpur, Neulapur and Charinangal villages and areas under 10 block headquarters of the district have been completely shut down for 48 hours from 8 pm on Saturday. Only medicine shops will remain open.

Similarly, Danagahir in Pipili, from where a coronavirus patient was detected, has been declared a containment zone by Puri Collector Balwant Singh. The administration has also ordered shutdown of nearby Jaipur Sasan and Jaipur village chowk for 10 days beginning Saturday.

Jajpur, Puri also shutdown  

The administration will provide medicines and other essentials to residents who have been asked to stay indoors. On the day, police teams were deployed in the area to enforce the shutdown. The coronavirus patient had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at New Delhi. The Collector said his contact history is being traced and efforts are on to identify the persons who came in contact with the patient.

It is also learnt that two persons from Puri town, who returned from the religious gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, have been put under quarantine. Their family members have also been advised home quarantine.Following initial reports about identification of a coronavirus patient in Puri on Friday night, panic gripped residents who resorted to panic buying of essentials and vegetables anticipating shut down for weeks. Taking advantage of the situation, unscrupulous traders hiked prices of various essential items.

Meanwhile, the administration sanitised CHCs, PHCs and other medical facilities in the district. 
Sources said police and Intelligence sleuths are on the look out for persons who returned from the Markaz. This apart, the administration has asked the SHG workers across the district to inform authorities about persons who returned from the Delhi event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jajpur Puri Coronavirus COVID-19 Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp